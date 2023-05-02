HIGH POINT — Before a crowd of more than 3,000 people Saturday, the High Point Rockers honored one of the team’s biggest fans and benefactors, a person who also has served High Point for more than a half century.
Coy O. Williard Jr., the current chairman of the board for the team and a man who was instrumental in bringing professional baseball to High Point, was celebrated at the Saturday Rockers home game against the Long Island Ducks.
Williard, who also is chairman of the High Point Downtown Stadium Foundation and was a key leader in the creation of Truist Point stadium and the baseball team, has been diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
Sitting at his customary table behind home plate, WIlliard saw video tributes by Mayor Jay Wanger and High Point University president Nido Qubein and was presented with a key to the city by Wagner and a signed baseball glove by the High Point University baseball team. Willard also received well wishes from a steady stream of fans throughout the game.
Rockers manager Jamie Keefe read a video statement on behalf of Williard, thanking his family and others who have supported him.
“I tried to tell the team what he means to us, and it’s tough when you sit down and tell them,” Keefe said. “Reading that statement was tough … He’s a really special man. He built this and this is my office for six months of the year. I owe him everything. He’s the guy who put me and (pitching coach) Frank Viola together. If you’d told me six, seven years ago that Frank Viola would be my best buddy, I’d have said you are crazy. We’ve got a special bond as a coaching staff. We’re lucky we get to call his place home and get to work together every day.”
Earlier in the week, the stadium access gate behind home plate was named for Williard and the top of his table behind home plate was changed to a motif representing the pinstripe uniforms of his favorite Major League team, the New York Yankees.
The Rockers won the game, 10-2, before a crowd of 3,447.
In addition to his efforts surrounding professional baseball, Williard is a longtime community leader in the city, serving as board chairman for Guilford Technical Community College, the High Point Community Foundation, the High Point Chamber of Commerce and High Point Economic Development Corp.
In 2011, Williard was named the Citizen of the Year by the High Point Enterprise. He is also a charter member of the Furnitureland Rotary Club in High Point.
