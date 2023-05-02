HPTNWS-05-02-23 WILLIARD.jpg

Coy O. Williard Jr., left, chairman of the board for the High Point Rockers, gives Rockers Manager Jamie Keefe the game ball during the opening ceremony of Saturday’s game against the Long Island Ducks at Truist Point.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Before a crowd of more than 3,000 people Saturday, the High Point Rockers honored one of the team’s biggest fans and benefactors, a person who also has served High Point for more than a half century.

Coy O. Williard Jr., the current chairman of the board for the team and a man who was instrumental in bringing professional baseball to High Point, was celebrated at the Saturday Rockers home game against the Long Island Ducks.

Trending Videos