HIGH POINT – Ten finalists of the United Way of Greater High Point’s Vann York car raffle will try to unlock their next new car Thursday night during the opening game of the High Point Rockers’ 2022 season.
This marks the 20th Vann York car giveaway that is a bonus for those who give to the United Way’s annual campaign, said Joe Barnes, vice president of resource development at UWGHP.
“The Vann York car giveaway has been and is a game changer for our campaign,” Barnes said. “We are so thankful to Vann York and Greg York for 20 years of giving away a new car to a person that has supported the United Way as we strive to make a measurable difference in High Point each year.”
Barnes said attendees can stop by the concourse to see the cars the winner can choose from. Anyone who would like a chance to become a finalist in next year’s Vann York Car Raffle can donate a “fair share” gift – which is a pledge of 0.6% of salary or one hour's pay per month or more – to UWGHP’s 2022 campaign.
