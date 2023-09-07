HIGH POINT — The High Point Rockers, along with the High Point Police and High Point Fire departments, will hold a full slate of activities this weekend to commemorate the 22nd anniversary 9/11.

On Saturday, Truist Point will host the fifth annual Battle of the Badges charity softball game that will pit the High Point Fire Department vs. the High Point Police Department. Gametime is set for 6:30 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30. All tickets are $10 with proceeds benefiting Angels in Blue and the N.C. Fallen Firefighters Association. Last year’s game raised more than $10,000.