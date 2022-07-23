HPTNWS-07-23-22 ATTENDANCE.jpg

Rockers fans wave as staff members throw free T-shirts into the crowd between an inning at the July 15 game between the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs at Truist Point. Game attendance so far this year is running even with the 2021 season.

HIGH POINT — Like a baseball player batting even with last season, the High Point Rockers attendance so far this year is about on par with the same point of 2021.

Through 42 home games as of this week, the Rockers report cumulative attendance of 78,134 compared to 78,155 for the same number of home contests played last season. That works out to an average attendance for home games of 1,860 so far for both seasons.

