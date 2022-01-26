RALEIGH – Telemarketing and robocalls were the top consumer complaint – by a country mile – to the N.C. Department of Justice in 2021, the state’s attorney general said.
The department received 10,011 complaints about calls and scams involving telemarketers or automated calls, Attorney General Josh Stein said in the department’s annual report. That’s more than five times as many complaints as the department received about any other subject.
“Robocallers continue to be a daily nuisance and a threat to our hard-earned money,” Stein said. “I know how frustrating it is to get these calls and texts all the time. That’s why I’m leading the nationwide charge to partner with other attorneys general, federal agencies and the phone companies to put in place technological solutions to stop robocalls and to go after robocallers who scam North Carolinians.”
In 2021, the department received 28,043 consumer complaints. The No. 2 subject of complaints was utilities, at just 1,949 complaints.
Other complaint subjects were credit (1,648 complaints); motor vehicles (1,363); price gouging (1,353); elder fraud (1,068); landlord-tenant issues (1,028); home improvement (861); insurance (616); and professional services (605).
The department’s annual report also covers the breadth of the department’s efforts last year to protect North Carolinians from scams and frauds and serve the state through the State Crime Lab, North Carolina Justice Academy and law enforcement Training and Standards Commissions.
The Consumer Protection Division won back more than $2.1 billion in court judgments and settlements on behalf of North Carolinians, including money secured in agreements to hold accountable corporations that contributed to the opioid epidemic and addiction in North Carolina. In addition, the Medicaid Investigations Division recovered more than $105 million in restitution and penalties related to Medicaid fraud cases.
