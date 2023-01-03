HIGH POINT — An 80-year-old man who was severely beaten during a robbery nearly a month ago has died from his injuries, and the man accused in the attack now has been charged with first-degree murder.

High Point Police Department officers investigating a report of a robbery and serious assault about 11 p.m. Dec. 9 at a house in the 3000 block of Windchase Court in northwest High Point found Johnny Blizzard with extensive, serious injuries. Investigators determined Blizzard’s vehicle and a firearm had been stolen.

