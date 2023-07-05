TRIAD – An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor will temporarily shift traffic going south on Interstate 74 from Winston-Salem next week as part of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway project, weather permitting.
Beginning at 9 a.m. on July 12, traffic will shift onto temporary southbound lanes between Ridgewood and Union Cross roads, where the beltway one day will connect to I-74. The shift is necessary for the construction of a new bridge and travel lanes for that connection.
