HIGH POINT — A one-block section of Commerce Avenue in the heart of the High Point Market showroom district will be closed for a month and a half as crews do work on columns at the Mendenhall Transportation Terminal.
The temporarily closed section of Commerce is between Wrenn and Hamilton streets and bracketed by two major home furnishings showrooms, the International Home Furnishings Center and Showplace.
The column repair work at the Mendenhall Transportation Terminal began four weeks ago on the portions along bus lanes that didn’t impact through traffic on Commerce, city Engineering Services Director Trevor Spencer said.
The work on the columns adjacent to Commerce compelling the detour began late last week and will continue for approximately six weeks, Spencer told The High Point Enterprise.
“The columns are in good structural condition but were in need of a new fireproof coating and new paint to extend the life of the columns, which were installed with original construction of the terminal,” he said. “These repairs are considered regular maintenance for the structure.”
The Mendenhall Transportation Terminal opened about 15 years ago to serve as a central point for bus and shuttle service throughout the showroom district during the spring and fall Markets. The terminal is named after former mayor and local chamber of commerce president Judy Mendenhall, who is now retired after serving as the first chief executive of the High Point Market Authority.
Work crews are detouring traffic from the temporarily closed section of Commerce to Wrenn Street, then to Russell Avenue and back to Hamilton Street. About 5,000 vehicles a day on average travel the section of Commerce between Hamilton and Wrenn, according to traffic counts from the city of High Point Transportation Department.
