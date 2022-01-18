GUILFORD COUNTY — Guilford County Schools will switch to remote learning Wednesday in the aftermath of last weekend’s winter storm.
Students should log into Canvas to find information about schedules for live remote instruction. All in-person athletic and extracurricular activities are canceled for the day as well.
Instructional staff may report to work if it is safe to do so or may work remotely. Essential maintenance and custodial personnel should work with their supervisors to report to work safely. All other staff may report to work, work remotely if eligible to do so, take leave or make up the time.
Guilford County Schools didn’t hold classes Monday because of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, and Tuesday was a teacher work day.
