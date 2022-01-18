HIGH POINT — Crews for the N.C. Department of Transportation and the city of High Point Public Works Department are trying to clear as many roadways as possible before another winter storm might bring more snow later this week.
On Tuesday, major roads had been generally cleared of 3 inches of compacted snow and sleet that coated the region Sunday. Some connector streets still had patches of ice, and neighborhood streets in many areas remained coated.
DOT crews will work around the clock to clear state-maintained roadways, said DOT Public Information Officer Aaron Moody.
City of High Point crews are monitoring the forecast, said city Communications Specialist Noelle Varga.
Crews will get some help from the weather before the next possible winter storm, which could bring snow late Thursday and on Friday. Tuesday was sunny with a high temperature in the 40s; the high Wednesday could push to 50 degrees; and the high Thursday is expected to reach the lower 40s.
The storm should bring primarily snow rather than sleet or freezing rain, said Kathleen Carroll, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service out of Raleigh.
More precise timing for the storm and how much snow might fall remain uncertain, she said.
“It could extend into Saturday morning,” Carroll said. “It will depend on the timing and track of the low pressure system and how quickly it gets out of here.”
