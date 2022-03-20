HIGH POINT
By all accounts, Joe Guzinski was a friendly, likable guy and a solid student at High Point College. And there was no doubt as to his athletic prowess, which made him a star basketball and baseball player for the Purple Panthers.
But in 1961, against the backdrop of a national point-shaving scandal that had rocked the college basketball world, High Point College had its own sports scandal, and Guzinski found himself in the harsh glare of the spotlight.
Guzinski, a junior from Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, had come to High Point on a basketball scholarship, but he excelled in both sports. As a freshman, he was an All-Conference outfielder, and in his junior year he helped lead the basketball team to a conference tournament championship in the old North State Conference. Add to that his amiable personality and good looks, and he was the ultimate BMOC — Big Man On Campus.
But Joe Guzinski had a dark secret, and — as High Pointers were about to find out — an alias.
On May 11, 1961, during the heart of the Panthers’ baseball season, The High Point Enterprise published a blockbuster story: Guzinski had signed a professional baseball contract and played a year of pro ball before coming to High Point College. His professional status should’ve disqualified him from being eligible to play intercollegiate sports, but he had carefully hidden his past by enrolling at High Point under an assumed name.
Turns out Guzinski’s real name was Joe Glenn Jr., and he had quite the baseball heritage. His father, Joe Glenn Sr., had been a backup catcher for the New York Yankees during the 1930s, playing with the likes of Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig, before moving on to short stints with the St. Louis Browns and the Boston Red Sox.
Joe Jr. had wanted to pursue basketball, but his father wanted him to play professional baseball, so he gave it a shot. On July 8, 1954, at age 17, he signed a contract to play the 1955 season with the minor-league Bristol Twins of Bristol, Virginia. He played the full season — some 70 games — but had a measly .243 batting average with no home runs. He was reassigned to a couple of other teams, but his pro career quickly fizzled and he called it quits.
Back home in Pennsylvania, an acquaintance talked Glenn into trying to earn a basketball scholarship, changing his surname to Guzinski — an old family name — to hide his pro status from college officials. It worked, and High Point College welcomed Joe Guzinski to campus in the fall of 1958.
All was well until one of Glenn’s former teammates at Bristol inadvertently spilled the beans. The player, upon being released by his home club, was asked what he planned to do next, and he facetiously replied he might “go play basketball for High Point College.” When asked why he said that, he explained Glenn’s sneaky feat.
The story somehow found its way to a rival school in High Point’s conference, which investigated the alleged fraud and forwarded the results to High Point’s athletic director. The AD confronted the young man he knew as Joe Guzinski, the athlete confessed, and the AD fired off a letter to conference officials declaring him ineligible.
The conference immediately forfeited all of High Point’s baseball games that had been played that season, and later voted not to award the school the basketball championship it had won that February. Furthermore, school officials ruled Guzinski — er, um, Glenn — academically ineligible, stating he could not return to campus that fall for his senior year.
For the record, newspaper accounts indicate High Point College officials were totally duped by their star athlete and never suspected anything was amiss. That apparently wasn’t the case with some of his fellow students, however.
“There is a definite indication that a handful of students at HPC knew of Joe’s professional history, but managed to keep it to themselves for nearly three years,” The Enterprise reported.
More than 60 years later, we don’t know what became of Joe Glenn Jr. — or Joe Guzinski, for that matter — but both names still merit an unusual footnote in the annals of intercollegiate athletics.
