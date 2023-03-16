HPTNWS-03-16-23 RICH FORK.jpg

The Guilford County parks department wants to extend the Conner Trail to a loop trail through the Rich Fork Preserve.

 LAURA

GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — People who walk and hike at Rich Fork Preserve may get a new trail segment through the wooded Guilford County park in northwest High Point.

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners is scheduled during its meeting Thursday night to consider an easement agreement that would allow an extension of the Conner Trail to create a new loop trail at the preserve. The easement on privately owned property would be needed because a topographical feature precludes keeping the extension entirely on county land.

