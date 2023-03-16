HIGH POINT — People who walk and hike at Rich Fork Preserve may get a new trail segment through the wooded Guilford County park in northwest High Point.
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners is scheduled during its meeting Thursday night to consider an easement agreement that would allow an extension of the Conner Trail to create a new loop trail at the preserve. The easement on privately owned property would be needed because a topographical feature precludes keeping the extension entirely on county land.
The county has negotiated the proposed easement agreement with the Avalon Homeowners Association.
The Conner Trail now covers six-tenths of a mile, and the extension would double the trail length, said John Gladstone, Guilford County parks supervisor.
“The plan with the extension is to make it a complete loop,” Gladstone told The High Point Enterprise.
There’s no time frame yet for work on the extension, he said.
Rich Fork Preserve has become a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts since it formally opened four years ago as a county park.
The preserve covers about 120 acres and has about 3 miles of trails.
The preserve is between the Hartley Drive Family YMCA on W. Hartley Drive and Northwood Elementary School on Lexington Avenue. The main access to Rich Fork Preserve is through a small parking area that ties into the end of W. Parris Avenue by a short driveway.
The preserve property, including a late 19th century farmstead, was bought by Guilford County for $1 million last decade. It was one of the last purchases using money from a 2004 bond issue approved by Guilford County voters.
The former George Hedgecock property forms a large portion of the preserve. The Hedgecock farm at Rich Fork Preserve has 13 structures, including the family homestead. Volunteers want to restore the buildings on the property and convert them into a living history destination.
The preserve is bisected by Rich Fork Creek.
