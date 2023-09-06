HIGH POINT — The City Council unanimously approved recent rezonings for three development projects — one of which supports a proposed 300-unit apartment complex.
Developer Brian Craven of High Point, who is part of a family that owns 13.7 acres at the northeast corner of N. Centennial Street and Beaucrest Avenue, said the project would replace the existing apartments and duplexes on the site, which would be demolished.
“As owners, the family determined that, with the growth in the area and the demand for housing in this area along Centennial, that it would be good timing to invest in redevelopment of this site as an infill project,” said Marc Isaacson, an attorney representing the family in the zoning case.
The site, which is just south of the N. Centennial Street/Eastchester Drive intersection, is behind the Sweet Shoppe Bakery and several other businesses that front on N. Centennial Street.
The new zoning allows up to 26 dwelling units per acre on the bulk of the site, with limited business uses permitted on a smaller tract next to the Sweet Shoppe Bakery.
The second case granted a request from the owner of the Dawn Sweitzer Studio event center and art gallery in the 2400 block of W. English Road to bring all four parcels of the site under general business zoning to facilitate an expansion.
The third case involves the former Hayworth Roll & Panel furniture plant in the 600 block of W. Green Drive that’s owned by Ridvan Tatargil.
The site was rezoned from heavy industrial to light industrial for the initial phase of manufacturing and warehousing for an expansion of Tatargil’s Chicago-based company, Eastern Accents, which makes luxury home textile goods, such as bedding and draperies.
The former Hayworth facility made wood office furniture from the early 20th century until it closed in 2003.
It’s spread over about 160,000 square feet of building space on 6 acres at 616 and 630 W. Green Drive.
