HIGH POINT — The long-vacant high-rise portion of the former Presbyterian Home retirement center could be redeveloped under a proposal submitted to the city.

Solution Architects of Summerfield, the owner of the 18-acre site at Greensboro and Deep River roads, has applied for a rezoning to support senior housing in the multistory part of the property that fronts on Greensboro Road and has been empty since 2005.

