HIGH POINT — The long-vacant high-rise portion of the former Presbyterian Home retirement center could be redeveloped under a proposal submitted to the city.
Solution Architects of Summerfield, the owner of the 18-acre site at Greensboro and Deep River roads, has applied for a rezoning to support senior housing in the multistory part of the property that fronts on Greensboro Road and has been empty since 2005.
The Presbyterian Home relocated then, and the rear portion of the campus has since been redeveloped with senior housing.
Solution Architects, which acquired the property in 2020, is proposing to renovate the vacant portion into senior apartments as well, city of High Point Senior Planner Herb Shannon said.
“They’re looking to reuse that existing building,” he said.
The entire site is zoned institutional, and the requested change would make the rear portion of the property already in use multifamily, and the front portion would be rezoned to general business, which allows residential as well as commercial uses.
“The first floor may have convenience-type retail uses like a beauty parlor, barber shop, maybe small snack retail uses for the residents,” Shannon said.
The applicant is offering zoning conditions that would prohibit high-intensity commercial uses that would trigger a traffic-impact study, and intends to reuse the four existing access points to the site — two each on Deep River and Greensboro roads, he said.
The zoning case is tentatively scheduled to go before the Planning and Zoning Commission March 28, and then to City Council in April.
