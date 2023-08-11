GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County planning board has approved a rezoning request by an area trucking business for a little more than 6 acres near the north High Point city limit, though the rezoning may end up being reviewed by the county commissioners.

The Guilford County Planning and Development Planning Board voted Wednesday night to rezone 715 S. Chimney Rock Road from agricultural to commercial light industrial. The rezoning was requested by the owner of Bright Valley Transport, based in Greensboro, so the land can be used as parking for the trucking business’ tractor-trailers.