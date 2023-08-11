GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County planning board has approved a rezoning request by an area trucking business for a little more than 6 acres near the north High Point city limit, though the rezoning may end up being reviewed by the county commissioners.
The Guilford County Planning and Development Planning Board voted Wednesday night to rezone 715 S. Chimney Rock Road from agricultural to commercial light industrial. The rezoning was requested by the owner of Bright Valley Transport, based in Greensboro, so the land can be used as parking for the trucking business’ tractor-trailers.
The owner of the trucking company told The High Point Enterprise earlier this week that he is considering a voluntary annexation request to the city of High Point to secure water, sewer and utility service to the site.
There were speakers for and against the rezoning during the meeting, Guilford County Planning and Development Director Leslie Bell said Thursday.
After the appointed planning board’s decision, someone can file an appeal within 15 days to the elected Guilford County Board of Commissioners, who would have the final say on the matter. If no appeal is filed, the planning board’s decision stands.
As part of the planning board’s approval, two stipulations were added to the rezoning: A truck stop was removed as a possible conditional use, and no external fuel tanks would be allowed on the property, Bell said.
The property is adjacent to the city limits of High Point and Greensboro and is near Interstate 40.
The staff of the Guilford County Planning and Development Department recommended that the planning board approve the rezoning. The staff reports that the rezoning would be consistent with the Airport Area Plan and other land uses in the area.
