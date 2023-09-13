GUILFORD COUNTY — A businessman in the trucking industry has secured a property rezoning in unincorporated Guilford County adjacent to the northern city limit of High Point.
Khalid Ahmedbasher, owner of Bright Valley Transport based in Greensboro, told The High Point Enterprise on Tuesday that he continues to consider requesting a volunteer annexation by High Point to bring water, sewer and utility service to the site on S. Chimney Rock Road.
Last month the Guilford County Planning and Development Planning Board voted to rezone a little more than 6 acres at 715 S. Chimney Rock Road near Interstate 40 from agricultural to commercial light industrial so Bright Valley Transport can use it as parking for tractor-trailers.
No one appealed the appointed planning board’s decision to the elected Guilford County Board of Commissioners during the 15-day period for appeals, meaning the rezoning has been approved, county Planning Director Leslie Bell said.
The Guilford County planning staff had recommended approval of the rezoning, saying that the request was consistent with the Airport Area Plan and other land uses in the area.
The Deep River fire protection district, which includes the site, is served by the High Point Fire Department, according to the county planning staff.
