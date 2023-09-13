GUILFORD COUNTY — A businessman in the trucking industry has secured a property rezoning in unincorporated Guilford County adjacent to the northern city limit of High Point.

Khalid Ahmedbasher, owner of Bright Valley Transport based in Greensboro, told The High Point Enterprise on Tuesday that he continues to consider requesting a volunteer annexation by High Point to bring water, sewer and utility service to the site on S. Chimney Rock Road.

