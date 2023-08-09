BY PAT KIMBROUGH
HIGH POINT — A developer is asking the city to rezone a north High Point site to allow for two unnamed restaurants on the property.
Lighthouse Properties of Charlotte has applied for a conditional zoning retail center district at the northwest intersection of Eastchester Drive and Ramsay Street.
The 1.7-acre site is between the Shoppes on Eastchester strip center at 2513 Eastchester Drive and the Wendover West Shopping Center, which is anchored by a Big Lots store at Eastchester Drive and Skeet Club Road.
The zoning site, which has an address of 2525 Eastchester Drive, is owned by Deep River Baptist Church.
The property includes a 6,584-square-foot building that was most recently used by Triad Community Baptist Church, which is no longer in operation, according to the rezoning application.
The applicant proposes two “quick-service-type restaurants” — one about 2,400 square feet and the other 635 square feet, both with drive-thrus.
The smaller one is being designed to accommodate a retail coffee business.
No names of users for either are disclosed in the zoning application.
The site was rezoned last year at the request of a different applicant from single-family residential to a conditional zoning office and institutional district to support development of a child care center in a project that never went forward.
