HIGH POINT — A busy commercial corridor in High Point is poised for more growth in the form of a proposed redevelopment project at a corner property.
Kotis Properties has submitted a site plan to the city for a multitenant restaurant and retail building at N. Main Street and W. Peachtree Drive that’s under review.
The Greensboro company bought the property, which includes the building that houses the restaurant Big Ed’s Chicken Pit, last year.
Kotis Properties Chief Financial Officer David Swift declined to comment on how the proposed redevelopment might impact the restaurant or whether it might be a future tenant in a new building.
“We’re committed to redeveloping the area, but can’t comment until the city approves or disapproves our plans,” he said.
Big Ed’s owner Clay Jones could not be reached for comment Friday but posted an update about the restaurant’s future on Facebook earlier this week.
He wrote that Big Ed’s will continue operating at its current location until June 30, 2023.
“Kotis Properties and I have been talking for one year now. Original plan was to keep Big Ed’s building. At this point, it doesn’t seem possible,” he wrote.
One of the tenant spaces in the proposed new building “could be the new home for Big Ed’s,” Jones noted. “It has a drive-thru and patio.”
He wrote that he plans to continue talking with Kotis Properties about the new tenant space once the building plans are approved.
The restaurant building sits on one of three adjoining parcels at the corner that the company assembled for its purchase.
The new building that’s proposed in the site plan would replace an existing structure next to Big Ed’s that was heavily damaged by a fire earlier this year.
