HPTNWS-07-29-22 COLTRANE.jpg

The restoration of John Coltrane’s childhood home on Underhill Street has officially begun. High Point Preservation Society officials say the project must be completed by next June.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — The project to restore John Coltrane’s childhood home has begun in earnest.

With a $250,000 grant from the N.C. General Assembly in hand, the High Point Preservation Society has initiated plans to not only preserve the nearly century-old historic house at 118 Underhill St. but to transform it into a tourist destination.

Trending Videos