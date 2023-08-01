HIGH POINT — The One High Point Commission preliminary report got mostly positive reviews at a recent public hearing.
In general, the 10 residents who spoke expressed support for the work of the board, which is studying reparations for Black city residents.
Speakers at the July 24 hearing said they hoped the commission’s policy recommendations to the city will address persistent racial inequities.
Victor Vincent said he thinks the report doesn’t do enough to address criminal justice issues.
“That’s the only piece I see missing from this report,” he said. “Every time I talk about mass incarceration, it goes back to slavery. It goes back to Jim Crow. It goes back to how we still exhibit those practices today. We just don’t want to talk about it.”
Ken Orms said he thinks the report makes some good points but falls short in other areas.
“It’s not a case of, ‘White man bad, Black man victim.’ That’s not the case. At times, it was, but it’s not now,” he said. “So we’ve made a lot of progress. And your report does not address the progress that has been made.”
Elma Hairston, president of the High Point branch of the NAACP, said many people in the city live in poverty.
“We have people who live in communities in High Point that are destitute. And if you or I had to go home to the conditions of some of these folks, I believe we would be either in mental institutions or in a state of depression,” she said. “It is my hope that the policy recommendations that come out of the One High Point Commission reparations will bring to bear for this community that the need is great.”
Regina Middlebrooks Johnson expressed concern that the commission is supposed to be dissolved after its work is finished.
“I guess my main question is, how do we know that this is going to be sustained?” she said.
The commission has repeatedly made it clear that reparations won’t involve cash payments from the city to the descendants of slaves.
“If we’re talking about reparations, we’re talking about repair,” Tony Graham said. “And there’s a lot of repair that needs to go on in this city.”
Kellie Jackson said she’s seen firsthand how racial disparities in education play out.
“I know the gentleman stood up and said no one cares what color you are — that’s because you’re not Black,” she said. “I have watched Black students do the exact same thing as white students, but guess who gets suspended?”
The commission will vote on the final report Aug. 10 and present it to the City Council for possible adoption Sept. 18.
