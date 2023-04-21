GUILFORD COUNTY — Three women who live in southwest Guilford County told the Guilford County Board of Commissioners Thursday night they object to the plan by Guilford County Schools to build a K-8 school in their community, a concern shared by a commissioner serving High Point.
During the board’s public comment period, the residents said that the extra traffic and congestion from a school developed in their area would cause dangerous driving conditions on roadways that are already strained by commuter and commercial traffic. The school location is a 30-acre site at S. Bunker Hill and Boylston roads.
Earlier this week, Guilford County Schools representatives held a meeting with about 50 residents, which one of the speakers referred to as a fiasco in which school system officials weren’t direct and didn’t adequately address objections and questions.
Commissioner James Upchurch, whose District 6 covers southwest Guilford County, told The High Point Enterprise that he shares the residents’ concerns about the school district’s approach.
“The property is too small,” Upchurch said in his statement. “The roads can’t support this school. Their plan is garbage.”
Upchurch said the meeting held earlier this week was put together by Guilford County Schools with little notice to residents, elected officials and the media.
Guilford County Schools Superintendent Whitney Oakley, who was at the commissioners’ meeting for another matter, told The Enterprise that the school district would have a statement on the school proposal Friday.
The Enterprise earlier this week reported that the school system had selected a site for the new southwest Guilford County school and is seeking to have the property annexed into High Point by the High Point City Council. The Southwest K-8 school project was approved by voters as part of a November 2020 bond referendum.
In another matter, the commissioners unanimously approved economic incentives for a major project at Piedmont Triad International Airport. Marshall Aerospace USA is considering the airport for a new aircraft maintenance operation that would generate $50 million in investment and create 240 full-time jobs.
The commissioners pledged $308,879 in incentives, in addition to a $124,000 local match for a utility grant for the project. The Greensboro City Council earlier this week authorized incentives of $240,000 for the project.
In both instances, Marshall Aerospace would have to meet investment and job creation benchmarks to receive the incentives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.