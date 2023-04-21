GUILFORD COUNTY — Three women who live in southwest Guilford County told the Guilford County Board of Commissioners Thursday night they object to the plan by Guilford County Schools to build a K-8 school in their community, a concern shared by a commissioner serving High Point.

During the board’s public comment period, the residents said that the extra traffic and congestion from a school developed in their area would cause dangerous driving conditions on roadways that are already strained by commuter and commercial traffic. The school location is a 30-acre site at S. Bunker Hill and Boylston roads.

