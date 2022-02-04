GUILFORD COUNTY — Headache Wellness Center in Greensboro is recruiting migraine patients ages 12-17 for a new clinical research study evaluating the safety and effectiveness of an investigational migraine treatment in adolescents.
Migraine headaches occur in 4% to 11% of elementary school-aged children and 8% to 15% of high school-aged adolescents.
The drug that is the subject of the clinical trial is rimegepant, which is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat and prevent episodic migraine in adults and is marketed under the brand name Nurtec.
To enroll, participants must be between 12 and 17 years old, have at least one migraine per month and have at least a six-month history of migraines. For more information, call 336-574-8000, write to cwagner@headachewellnesscenter.com or visit www.pediatricmigrainestudy.com.
