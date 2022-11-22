TRIAD – United Furniture Industries reportedly has fired all of its employees.
Shortly before midnight Monday employees were sent an email telling them not to report to work today, and about an hour later they were sent another announcing that all employees were being fired and telling drivers to stop all deliveries, according to multiple media outlets. The second email cited "unforeseen business circumstances."
The company had about 2,700 employees, most in its home state of Mississippi.
In July the company announced it was closing its 315 Kettering Road facility in High Point, which did business as Royal Development Metal Stamping, and laying off 72 people. It also laid off 199 manufacturing employees at its 401 Hanes Mill Road plant in Winston-Salem and converted that facility to an East Coast distribution center.
Those moves came a month after it fired its three top executives and restructured its sales operations.
United Furniture, which imade upholstered and case goods furniture, did not file a notice with the N.C. Department of Commerce that it would be making any mass layoffs of its remaining North Carolina work force, a spokesman for the department said Tuesday morning.
The city of Winston-Salem also did not receive notice of the layoffs, a spokesman for Mayor Allen Joines said.
The federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires companies that employ at least 100 workers to provide 60 days’ advance notice of plant closings and mass layoffs affecting 50 or more workers.
United had become one of the largest furniture companies in the country. It purchased the Lane brand in 2017 from High Point-based Heritage Home Group.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.