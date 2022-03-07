TRIAD – Teacher turnover rose in North Carolina’s public schools last year, but state education leaders say the numbers so far do not show a feared mass exodus.
The state’s new annual teacher turnover report shows that the percentage of educators who resigned or retired rose to 8.2% last school year — up from 7.5% the previous year. The Guilford County Schools’ turnover rate also was 8.2%, less than a tenth of a percentage point higher than the previous year.
State Superintendent Catherine Truitt says the report tells a different story than the anecdotal one that suggested teachers were leaving their jobs in large numbers during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic.
“To be sure, attrition from the state’s teacher corps remains a concern and a challenge that we must address more aggressively, but the numbers for the 2020-21 school year show that the state didn’t see a big surge in teachers leaving the classroom, at least in the first 12 months of the pandemic,” Truitt said in a news release Wednesday. “We’ll be assessing the impact of the second year of the pandemic when we’re able to analyze data from the 2021-22 school year.”
Tom Tomberlin, director of educator recruitment and support at the state Department of Public Instruction, said this year’s attrition rate was “well within what we think is average.”
In the 2015-16 school year, the attrition rate was 9%, with 8,636 teachers either quitting or retiring. By the 2019-20 school year, the attrition rate had declined to 7.5%, with 7,111 teachers having quit or retired.
“I’m happy to report to the State Board of Education that the state of the teaching profession is stable in light of the pandemic,” Tomberlin said at Wednesday’s state board meeting. “We do not see a dramatic increase in teacher attrition.”
But Tomberlin told the board that the department doesn’t have real-time data on teacher turnover. The new report is based on data from March 2020 to March 2021.
“That’s one of the difficulties of the report,” Tomberln said. “It’s always looking back a year because it takes quite a bit of time and effort to collect all these data. And so we’re always running a year behind the reporting.”
