HIGH POINT — An accident report from the High Point Police Department indicates that three witnesses say a police cruiser crashed into a High Point YMCA shuttle bus last Thursday afternoon along N. Centennial Street, including a statement from the driver of the bus.
Police say the wreck happened in the center turn lane of the 1100 block of N. Centennial at the intersection with Farriss Avenue about 2:40 p.m. The wreck took place near the High Point University campus and Kirkman Park Elementary School.
The officer was injured and taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center. Police told The High Point Enterprise on Friday that the officer is expected to recover.
No other serious injuries were reported in the wreck, which involved a shuttle bus for the Carl Chavis branch of the local YMCA.
According to the accident report, the bus was in the center turn lane of N. Centennial as the driver waited to turn left into the parking area of Kirkman Park. The bus driver told investigators of the crash that the officer in the cruiser never slowed down or attempted to change lanes before colliding head-on into the bus.
One witness told police officers that she was preparing to turn out of Kirkman Park Elementary when she saw the police cruiser approaching the intersection in the center turn lane. The witness said the officer in the cruiser never braked while colliding with the bus.
A second witness told investigators that she was sitting in her vehicle behind the gate going into High Point University on Alumni Avenue. The woman told investigators that she saw the police cruiser approach the bus in the center turn lane, with the cruiser never braking or attempting to swerve before colliding with the bus. The accident report indicates that people on the shuttle bus complained of pain but declined transport to a medical facility. The report lists the names of 11 people on the bus, but the report isn’t specific on how many were adults and how many were children.
As of Monday morning the High Point Police Department had issued only a brief public statement on the wreck.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 |
@HPEpaul
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.