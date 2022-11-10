HIGH POINT — The High Point Market in October had a significant amount of optimism among both exhibitors and buyers but also many perceptions of a weakening economy, according to a recent report.
The latest “Furniture Insights” report from the Smith Leonard accounting and consulting firm in High Point noted the optimism expressed at Market and the good news of growth in the nation’s gross domestic product in the third quarter but said those come against a backdrop of worry in the furniture industry.
“Higher interest rates are still a drag on much of the spending of consumers,” the report said. “Whether the economy is in a recession or not, clearly parts of the economy are. We think the same is true for furniture.”
The firm’s monthly survey of residential furniture manufacturers and distributors found that net new orders dropped by 34% in August compared to the same month in 2021, the report said. Through the first eight months of 2022, new orders were down 29% from the same period in 2021.
One positive is that the drop in new orders and cancellations of some previous orders have helped reduce long backlogs, the report said.
Previous “Furniture Insights” had reported the problem of growing backlogs and longer customer waits for products for most of the past two years.
Even as business for the industry is slowing, payrolls for the first eight months of the year were 14% higher than the same period in 2021, the result of increasing wages to try to attract workers, the report said.
“There may be some softening as time goes along, but the higher wages are likely here to stay,” it said.
