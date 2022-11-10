HIGH POINT — The High Point Market in October had a significant amount of optimism among both exhibitors and buyers but also many perceptions of a weakening economy, according to a recent report.

The latest “Furniture Insights” report from the Smith Leonard accounting and consulting firm in High Point noted the optimism expressed at Market and the good news of growth in the nation’s gross domestic product in the third quarter but said those come against a backdrop of worry in the furniture industry.

