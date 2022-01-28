GUILFORD COUNTY — Guilford County had more workplace fatalities than any other county in North Carolina, according to an annual report released Wednesday by the N.C. Department of Labor.
Guilford had 11 fatalities. By comparison, Mecklenburg County, which has almost twice the population of Guilford, followed with 10.
In the Piedmont Triad, Forsyth County saw three work-related deaths, while Davidson and Randolph counties each had one, according to the report.
Workplace fatalities overall in North Carolina totalled 74 in 2021, a drop from 2020’s 91 but higher than usual in part due to deaths attributed to COVID-19, of which there were 26 in 2020 and 25 in 2021, the report shows. From 2011 to 2019, the number of fatalities ranged from 23 to 55.
There were no work-related fatalities in 65 of North Carolina's 100 counties.
Kevin Beauregard, director of the state Occupational Safety and Health Division, noted one bright spot in the report: “North Carolina experienced significant reductions in fatalities among employees in the construction and manufacturing industries, while employment in those industries increased.”
The construction industry had the second-highest number of work-related deaths, 15, a decrease of 12 from 2020; manufacturing had the third-highest at 10, five less than in 2020.
OSH tracks work-related deaths to pinpoint where fatalities are happening and find any concerning patterns that may require issuing hazard alerts.
The service industry was hit the hardest, with 24 of the 74 deaths last year, according to the report. Most of those deaths were attributed to COVID-19, and most also were in health care businesses.
The state data is not a complete tally of workplace-related deaths because some investigations are handled by other agencies for various reasons.
Here's a look at the Guilford County deaths:
• Jan. 9, Chopper Bar and Lounge, Greensboro, 60-year-old woman, struck by vehicle.
• Jan. 10, Meridian Center nursing home, High Point, 58-year-old woman, COVID-19.
• Jan. 12, Guilford County Sheriff's Office, Greensboro, 67-year-old man, COVID-19.
• Feb. 20, Sheraton at Four Seasons, Greensboro, 72-year-old man, employee became locked in secure closet, tried to climb over metal door to get out, became caught on top of door and was asphyxiated.
• April 24, Power Test Inc., Greensboro, 49-year-old man, fall from stairway.
• April 29, Nehemiah Lawn Maintenance, Greensboro, 46-year-old man, pinned underwater by overturned lawnmower.
• May 16, Prevost Bus, 59-year-old man, COVID-19.
• June 28, N.C. Department of Transportation-Division 7 Traffic Service, 62-year-old man, heat-related stress.
• July 1, Speedway, Greensboro, 72-year-old woman, shot by customer.
• July 7, 31-W Insulation Co. Inc., Greensboro, 56-year-old man, struck by vehicle.
• Aug. 23, Jessie Lane's Landscaping & Trucking Inc., Stokesdale, 78-year-old man, caught between back of truck and skid steer.
