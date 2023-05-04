GUILFORD COUNTY – Guilford County Schools failed to comply with its own policy requiring procedures to be sure all vehicles owned by the school district were not being used improperly, according to a report by the North Carolina Office of the State Auditor.

In a response to the auditor’s office, Guilford County Board of Education members defended the three GCS supervisors whose vehicle use was in question but said monitoring technology has now been put in place.

