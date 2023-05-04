GUILFORD COUNTY – Guilford County Schools failed to comply with its own policy requiring procedures to be sure all vehicles owned by the school district were not being used improperly, according to a report by the North Carolina Office of the State Auditor.
In a response to the auditor’s office, Guilford County Board of Education members defended the three GCS supervisors whose vehicle use was in question but said monitoring technology has now been put in place.
The auditor’s office investigated allegations that the vehicles assigned to the senior executive director of the Building Services Department and to two directors in the department were being used at times for personal use, according to the report, which was issued this week. The report did not say who made the allegations.
“Investigators were unable to determine if the Department vehicles were used for personal use because the Department did not require or maintain any documentation of vehicle use,” including miles driven and the business purpose of the vehicle use, the report said.
The report noted that GCS’s vehicle procedures policy requires internal procedures to control vehicle use.
The report said that auditors both reviewed GCS records and interviewed school district employees, but it does not include any mention of employees saying that vehicles were used improperly.
The response from the school board – endorsed by all members but Bill Goebel, who had not yet been appointed to a board vacancy at the time of the investigation – took the opposite view of the auditors.
“To be clear, there was no evidence that the vehicles were used inappropriately at any time by any employee,” the response said. “All three of the directors are aware of and abide by the policy and there is no evidence to the contrary.”
Although there were not procedures in place for the three supervisors to track their mileage and use of their vehicles, GCS had been using GPS tracking devices on “many other” vehicles, and those devices now have been installed on the supervisors’ vehicles as well, the response said.
“The (GPS) reports of the use of those vehicles will be reviewed for compliance with the procedures for acceptable use of the GCS vehicles,” it said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.