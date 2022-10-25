GUILFORD COUNTY — Fewer than one-fourth of Guilford County eighth-graders performed at grade-level proficiency on a national math and reading test early this year, and fourth-graders didn’t do much better, according to a national measure of student performance issued Monday.
The results of the National Assessment of Educational Progress provided further confirmation of the damage the COVID-19 pandemic inflicted on student learning both locally and nationally.
The declines in the scores of Guilford County Schools students largely mirrored the state and national trends.
In two thirds of states — including North Carolina — proficiency scores in 2022 dropped from 2019, which was the previous NAEP, in both reading and math and in both fourth and eighth grades.
Unlike the end-of-grade and end-of-course tests given statewide, the NAEP is not given to most students. Students in grades four and eight are randomly selected for testing, either in reading or math. More than 400,000 students nationwide — including about 3,600 in Guilford County — were tested in January, February and March this year.
GCS officials noted in a prepared statement that GCS students scored higher than or on par with the majority of their peers in “large city” school systems, which are those in places with overall populations of more than 250,000. GCS also has lower achievement gaps between Black and white students than most of those other districts. However, the percentage of GCS students scoring at least proficient for their grade level slid markedly, particularly in comparison to 2017’s NAEP results.
In fourth grade, the percentage scoring at least proficient in math went from 41% in 2017 to 34% in 2019 and 28% in 2022. In reading, the percentage dropped from 37% in 2017 to 33% in 2019 and 27% in 2022.
Eighth-grade students had shown some improvement in math in 2019, going from 31% proficient in 2017 to 33%, but that was more than wiped out this year, dropping to just 22%.
The eighth-grade scores in reading also cratered, going from 30% proficient in 2017 to 28% in 2019 and 23% in 2022.
The N.C. Department of Public Instruction noted a couple of bright spots in the state’s overall scores: that the percentage of fourth-graders achieving a score of at least proficient in reading was similar to the 2019 assessment, as were the percentages of several groups, including Black, Hispanic, white, economically disadvantaged students, students with disabilities, and English-learners.
Superintendent Whitney Oakley said in the GCS prepared statement that the pandemic has erased more than a decade of academic progress nationwide.
“The pandemic has been the most disruptive singular force in education in a century, but the challenges we face are not solely the effect of a global health crisis. The disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic exposed historical systemic gaps in our nation’s education systems, and these data make clear that there is an urgent need to accelerate learning,” Oakley said.
