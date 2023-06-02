HIGH POINT — A slowdown in new furniture orders that began in the second half of 2022 has continued well into 2023, a monthly survey of residential furniture manufacturers and distributors found.

The latest “Furniture Insights” report from the Smith Leonard accounting and consulting firm in High Point said that companies the firm surveyed reported that new orders in the first three months of 2023 were down an average of 18% from the same period in 2022. More than three-quarters of those surveyed said orders were down.

