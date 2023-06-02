HIGH POINT — A slowdown in new furniture orders that began in the second half of 2022 has continued well into 2023, a monthly survey of residential furniture manufacturers and distributors found.
The latest “Furniture Insights” report from the Smith Leonard accounting and consulting firm in High Point said that companies the firm surveyed reported that new orders in the first three months of 2023 were down an average of 18% from the same period in 2022. More than three-quarters of those surveyed said orders were down.
“Current words to describe business are ‘slow’ or ‘soft’ or various other adjectives, none of which are very exciting,” the report said.
The report noted mixed signals on the direction of the economy, such as consumer confidence dropping but total U.S. nonfarm employment rose by 253,000 in April as the unemployment rate remained historically low, which both indicate a strong job market, something not usually associated with recession.
Whether the overall economy is in recession, many in the furniture industry say that the industry itself may be in recession, the report said.
“We hope Memorial Day sales can stimulate some business at retail, but we all know that summertime generally is not the strongest period for furniture business for all the obvious reasons,” it said. “As employment levels remain strong, we hope the recession, if it is coming or has already, is one that is short-lived and not very deep, or ‘mild’ as some have described.”
