TRIAD — About 30,000 in the greater Greensboro-High Point area would gain medical coverage if North Carolina expands Medicaid, according to updated research from a nonprofit group.

The new report by the Urban Institute adds regional detail to a report issued in July that said expanding Medicaid would reduce the number of uninsured by 346,000 people statewide. That would drop the statewide uninsured rate from 12.5%, the ninth highest in the country, to 8.7%, 24th highest.

