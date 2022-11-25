TRIAD — About 30,000 in the greater Greensboro-High Point area would gain medical coverage if North Carolina expands Medicaid, according to updated research from a nonprofit group.
The new report by the Urban Institute adds regional detail to a report issued in July that said expanding Medicaid would reduce the number of uninsured by 346,000 people statewide. That would drop the statewide uninsured rate from 12.5%, the ninth highest in the country, to 8.7%, 24th highest.
In the Greensboro-High Point Metropolitan Statistical Area, which covers Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham counties, the number of uninsured would decrease by about 30,000 people, going from 11.4%, of the region’s population to 7.4%, the new report said. That would be the lowest rate in North Carolina.
That would include 57% of uninsured Black people, about 11,000 people, the report said.
By age group, people 19 to 34 years old in the Greensboro-High Point MSA would benefit the most, with the uninsured dropping from 21.5% of that group to 13.3%.
North Carolina is among 12 states where legislators have refused to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.
State Senate leader Phil Berger said in June that he now favors expansion, calling it “the right thing to do,” but he has tied it to proposed changes in the state’s certificate of need law, which requires health care providers to show the state there is a genuine need for new facilities or services. Health care providers oppose making those changes.
Berger has said expansion would be considered again in 2023.
Advocates say that the state is forgoing $7.8 million in federal support for each day it delays Medicaid expansion.
To encourage holdout states to expand, the Biden administration has offered to boost the federal share of all those states’ total Medicaid costs by 5% for three years. In North Carolina, that incentive would be worth $1.7 billion. The cost to the state of expanding would be $700 million.
Advocates also cite studies showing that expansion has reduced death rates, improved households’ financial security, and improved hospital finances.
