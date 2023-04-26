Dignity Wall Ceremony

This half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial will be on display Friday through Monday at VFW Post 5352 in Kernersville.

 SPECIAL | HPE

KERNERSVILLE — A half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., will be on display this weekend in Kernersville.

The replica, known as “The Moving Wall,” will be on display Friday through Monday at VFW Post 5352, 618 Edgewood St., Kernersville. An opening ceremony featuring guest speakers and a Black Hawk military helicopter flyover will be held from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Friday.

