KERNERSVILLE — A half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., will be on display this weekend in Kernersville.
The replica, known as “The Moving Wall,” will be on display Friday through Monday at VFW Post 5352, 618 Edgewood St., Kernersville. An opening ceremony featuring guest speakers and a Black Hawk military helicopter flyover will be held from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Friday.
The wall will be open to visitors around the clock between Friday and Monday. Materials will be available for those who want to make an etching of a lost Vietnam veteran’s name on the wall.
Also on display will be a museum of uniforms, photographs and artifacts of Vietnam veterans. The museum will be open daily between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
The replica was devised by John Devitt after he attended the 1982 annual commemoration ceremonies celebrated in Washington for Vietnam veterans. Eager to share his experience with those who were unable to go to Washington, he came up with the idea of the traveling wall, which was then built by a volunteer team of Vietnam veterans. It went on display for the first time in Tyler, Texas, in October 1984.
The Kernersville display is being sponsored by VFW Post 5352, and admission is free.
For further information, contact Josh Hunt at 336-316-8396, Stephen Amos at 336-462-2024 or Lin Moore at 336-971-0559.
