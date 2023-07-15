HIGH POINT — A draft report presented to the One High Point Commission says the city should apologize for past racial oppression.
Another recommendation calls for a “truth and reconciliation” process to share the work of the commission, which was established by the City Council in 2022 to study reparations for Black city residents.
The preliminary report, based on the research of city-commissioned academic experts, recommends that the city adopt policies across five broad areas — housing, economic opportunity and development, health, transportation and education — to address racial disparities that have resulted from centuries of discrimination and deprivation.
Several of the proposals are already in the works or have been tried before, such as a city-based program to enforce federal fair housing laws that was voted down by the council last year.
The recommendations were developed by a project management team from the National Institute for Minority Economic Development.
“There are two overarching policy recommendations. The first is for the city of High Point to formally apologize for the city’s role in legally supporting slavery, Jim Crow and discrimination,” said project manager Lea Henry.
The other, she said, is for a “truth and reconciliation” process similar to a commission that examined the Klan-Nazi shootings in Greensboro in 1979.
The commission will vote on whether to adopt the draft report next month before presenting it to the council Sept. 18.
The research documented the existence of at least 70 slaves in High Point in 1859, the year the city incorporated, according to the commission.
While the report’s recommendations may be termed “reparations,” they won’t entail direct cash payments to the descendants of slaves, said Councilman Michael Holmes.
“These are economic policies that will have an outsize effect on racially concentrated areas of poverty,” said Holmes, who is a member of the commission. “What we’re looking at is long-term, systemic change to the systems that have deliberately and negatively impacted communities.”
