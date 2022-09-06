HIGH POINT — A city commission looking into slavery reparations for Black High Point residents is crafting ways to get its message out. The One High Point Commission should explore technology and in-person methods of disseminating talking points, said Lovelle McMichael, a member of the commission who chairs its public relations subcommittee.
“My understanding would be that the research committee would be doing more work on just getting us the information around how the city of High Point is complicit in the harm that’s been done to African Americans,” McMichael said. “So therefore, the public relations committee would be just defining who we are as a commission, why we’re doing what we’re doing and how we get the citizens of High Point involved.”
He said the commission’s message needs to be tailored to the city’s Black population, which numbers about 40,000.
He said marketing beyond TV or social media will be important and suggested something such as T-shirts as a type of grassroots effort to engage the audience.
“We have to take some grassroots approaches,” McMichael said. “That might be getting on the phone and saying, ‘We need you at our One High Point Commission meeting.’ Some people who have Facebook influence can make a post. Somebody that’s in the pulpit might announce it to your church.”
City Councilman Michael Holmes, who also serves on the commission, said town hall meetings about its work need to be targeted to key audiences.
“I think there’s going to be some preaching to the choir in some areas, and some deaf ears in others,” he said. “I do think, writ large, the city of High Point needs to hear this. They need to be able to have their questions answered and any fears or concerns they may have. They need to give voice to that, and we need to be able to respond everywhere across the city.”
Holmes said he thinks it might be a good idea for the commission to bring in an outside expert like an economist who could help quantify the legacy of slavery and segregation.
“All these numbers can be quantified, and a value can be put to these lost opportunities,” he said.
The commission has talked about inviting guest speakers such as academics who are considered experts on reparations.
“One of the things we need to be mindful of as we invite speakers to come in is that they are talking our message,” chairman Joe Alston said. “What I don’t want to see is a shooting of ourselves in the foot when we bring a speaker in that says … (reparations) can’t be handled on the local level, this is a federal issue.”
