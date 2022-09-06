HIGH POINT — A city commission looking into slavery reparations for Black High Point residents is crafting ways to get its message out. The One High Point Commission should explore technology and in-person methods of disseminating talking points, said Lovelle McMichael, a member of the commission who chairs its public relations subcommittee.

“My understanding would be that the research committee would be doing more work on just getting us the information around how the city of High Point is complicit in the harm that’s been done to African Americans,” McMichael said. “So therefore, the public relations committee would be just defining who we are as a commission, why we’re doing what we’re doing and how we get the citizens of High Point involved.”

