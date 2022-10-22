HIGH POINT — The High Point branch of the NAACP weighed in this week on the question of how a city commission should determine who might be eligible for slavery reparationsthis week.
In a statement sent to the members of the commission on Thursday, branch leaders sought to refute the argument voiced by at least one member of the One High Point Commission that reparations should be for slavery descendants only.
“The High Point Branch of the NAACP does not support the notion of approaching reparations from a lineage perspective to achieve the goals of the (commission),” it said, although it added that “lineage reparations has its place in the conversation and may be considered an outcome in the recommendations.”
The City Council in February created the One High Point Commission at the request of the NAACP branch to explore the possibility of reparations for Black city residents.
It operates as a public body, like other city boards and commissions, meaning that it’s subject to open meetings and public records laws.
The branch issued its statement just days after the arrest of One High Point Commission member Dawn Paige at Monday’s City Council meeting on a second-degree trespassing charge.
She has been outspoken in her views that reparations should be lineage-based, meaning that only those directly descended from Black ancestors who lived in the U.S. during the era of slavery should be eligible. She argues this is not only the fairest approach, but also the only one that would stand up to a court challenge because reparations would not be “race-based.”
NAACP leaders said the commission should steer clear of a lineage-based approach and should instead focus on remedies for racial injustices that “collectively benefit all Black citizens.”
Branch leaders alluded to lineage reparations as something that’s the purview of the federal government and beyond the scope of the commission or the city.
“The ideals of the Commission are centered in integrity and transparency, and in no way resemble the federal perspective of reparations,” their statement said. “The High Point Branch of the NAACP does not support any dialogue that purports to redirect the narrative to this end.”
Branch leaders also declared that the One High Point Commission name and brand were “created by the High Point NAACP” and has been trademarked, an apparent swipe at One High Point United, a community group that describes itself on its Facebook page as supporting reparations for descendants of slaves. Paige is listed as one of the page’s administrators.
“Any similarity in name to any (other) organization or entity is not sanctioned by the High Point NAACP,” the statement declared.
