HIGH POINT — One High Point Commission member, Dawn Paige, said she had no expectation of leaving Monday’s City Council meeting in handcuffs.
But that’s what happened when she was arrested and charged with second-degree trespassing for disrupting and refusing to leave the proceedings.
Paige said she was at the meeting in “an act of desperation” to voice her concerns to the council about the commission, which is studying reparations for slavery.
The council was in the process of going into closed session, and the crowd was filing out of the chambers when she approached the dais and started to recite several grievances about the commission.
After she refused to stand down, Mayor Jay Wagner ruled Paige out of order and asked police officers to escort her out.
“I go to get my pocketbook. I didn’t say I wasn’t leaving. I just didn’t leave fast enough. But that shouldn’t translate into an arrest,” Paige said in an interview Tuesday. “You know, I’m talking a little (expletive) on the way out, of course, but I wasn’t trying to go to jail that night, and I would never expect it. I was like, ‘OK, well, you’re going to aggressively escort me out the door.’ And the next thing I know, handcuffs are popping out.”
Hers was thought to be the only arrest at a council meeting in at least 25 years.
Paige, who was issued a written promise to appear at a Nov. 18 District Court date on the misdemeanor charge, said she does not plan to resign from the commission.
“In terms of my future, I guess that is yet to be determined,” she said. “I came to this commission full of enthusiasm and excitement. This is a great opportunity. Unfortunately, things have not been progressing the way I believe they should, according to the task at hand.”
Paige said she has experience supporting reparations efforts in California and elsewhere around the country and is “pretty well-studied on the topic.”
The city adopted a resolution setting up the commission and Paige said she’s following its guidelines, which call for extensive research.
She said any form of reparations has to be carefully crafted so that it can survive court challenges and must be “lineage-based,” meaning only those directly descended from Black ancestors who lived in the U.S. during the era of slavery should be eligible.
Since it began meeting in June, she said the commission’s only major accomplishment to date has been a unanimous vote that reparations should be lineage based.
Since then, she said, it’s made scant progress due, in part, to “obstruction” from city staff and commission Chairman Joe Alston.
She said she was at council Monday to call for Alston to step down and to ask the city to allocate a $90,000 budget for the commission to cover things like the hiring of researchers and preparation of reports and to fund community events like town halls. She also wants city leaders to require department heads to provide the commission with requested information.
“I would like to see us continue and reconfigure so we can get this work done, but that will really be up to the rest of the members of the commission,” Paige said.
