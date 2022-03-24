HIGH POINT — A city commission that will explore the possibility of reparations for Black residents is progressing through its formative stages.
Individuals interested in serving on the One High Point Commission can apply to the city until April 8.
“So far, it’s been a very encouraging turnout,” said City Councilman Wesley Hudson, who’s part of the eight-person committee that will select the commission members. “We had 14 applicants, last I checked, and most are very qualified. I’m sure we’re going to get more.”
The council created the commission in February at the request of the High Point NAACP branch. It will be charged with studying what the NAACP characterizes as the city’s support of slavery and complicity in racial discrimination and recommending possible remedies that might include a formal apology by the city and “awards of compensation.”
In addition to Hudson, the selection committee includes Councilman Michael Holmes and two city staff members: Managing Director Jeron Hollis and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer Jelani Biggs.
The other four members of the committee were appointed by the local NAACP branch: Bernita Sims, a former mayor and council member, Tony Graham, Elma Hairston and Brad Lilley.
According to the city, individuals will be selected by virtue of their education, training, activism or experience, particularly in the field of African American studies and “reparatory justice.”
“We’re not expecting this group to be an African American commission. Certainly, anybody of any ethnic origin can serve on this commission. We’re looking for diversity,” Hudson said. “We’re really looking for people who are willing to put the time and the effort into finding the historic practices that led to where we are now.”
Applicants must submit a resume, and finalists will be asked to appear for a brief interview before the selection committee.
Hudson said the committee will have a period of reading the applications and going through resumes after April 8, in advance of the interview process.
The commission will be composed of 13 members: two members of City Council, nine High Point residents and two representatives from the High Point NAACP branch.
There will also be two city residents appointed as non-voting alternates.
The selection committee will put forth its recommendations for the members of the commission to the council for approval by early May.
The commission will submit a written report of its findings and recommendations to the council within a year of its first meeting.
Individuals interested in serving on the commission can apply at https://www.highpointnc.gov/159/Boards-Commissions-Application.
