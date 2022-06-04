HIGH POINT — A city commission that will explore the possibility of reparations for Black residents of High Point has begun its work.
The One High Point Commission held its first meeting Thursday at City Hall and appointed longtime local civil rights leader Joe Alston as its chairman.
“I’m honored to be appointed to be chair and even more honored to be on the commission,” Alston said Friday. “I’m really looking forward to working with the group, because we have a lot of diverse experience on this commission and everyone there brings a different perspective to the table.”
Alston is a past president of the High Point NAACP branch and former executive director of the North Carolina NAACP State Conference of Branches.
The City Council created the commission in February at the request of the local branch.
It will be charged with studying and documenting the extent of slavery and segregation in High Point and what role the city may have played in sanctioning both.
It will recommend possible remedies that could include a formal apology by the city and “awards of compensation.”
The commission must submit a report of its findings and recommendations to the council no later than one year after its first meeting.
“We have a year of hard work ahead of us, and the direction we’re going to go in will be dictated in the next couple of meetings,” Alston said.
The commission’s job is to research not only past injustices but their lingering negative effects on Black residents.
“I think it’s important that we understand that the lineage wealth gap as it stands right now is the result of generational structural violence against a specific group of people, and that we should look at that more along the lines of genocide, which has no statute of limitations,” said Commissioner Dawn Alston Paige, who was nominated but not elected as chairwoman.
“I think I have a solid strategy for achieving tangible results that will comply not only with international law, but with (local law), with North Carolina law and not be challenged by the Supreme Court.”
Commissioner Courtney Alston Wilson was elected vice chairwoman.
“I don’t want us to be afraid to ask for the big things, because it’s not a handout for our community to get reparations or a resolution at all,” she said. “It’s our will and it’s due to us. So I don’t want us to be afraid of anything we’re asking for at all.”
Before it voted 5-4 to set up the commission, City Attorney JoAnne Carlyle advised the council that the city does not have clear legal authority to award reparations.
She made similar points in addressing the commission Thursday.
“One thing really important in understanding your roles is that, unlike cities in some other states, in North Carolina, if the (state legislature) doesn’t give us that authority, we can’t do it,” Carlyle said. “Upon your recommendations to council, I want to make sure everything is in position so that we can actually take action on it.”
City staff, including the legal department, will assist the commission, and the city has hired WPR Consulting of Charlotte to serve as facilitators of commission meetings.
