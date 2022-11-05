HIGH POINT — The chairman of the city commission studying slavery reparations has denounced critics calling for his resignation, describing their tactics as “craziness” that’s “got to stop, because it’s dangerous.”
During the One High Point Commission meeting Thursday night, Joe Alston took aim at activists who have aired grievances against him on social media and elsewhere for months.
“There’s a bunch of T-shirts and caps running around saying, ‘Joe must go.’ Joe ain’t going nowhere,” Alston said. “They lifted my picture off my Facebook page, and I am not a public figure, and my attorney has advised me to take legal action, and I decided not to.”
Alston’s chief critics include organizers of a weekly podcast called Flex the Vote and fellow One High Point Commission member Dawn Paige. In calling for him to resign from the commission, they’ve accused him of colluding with city officials to impede aspects of the group’s work, such as budget and records requests. They have also criticized him for failing to support cash-payment reparations only for descendants of slaves.
“I got people out here that are openly coming after me that I don’t know. I don’t know these folks,” Alston said. “This day and time, there are some less-than-smart people out here that do some really serious things.”
In leveling his concerns, Alston did not single out anyone by name, but cited Paige’s arrest for second-degree trespassing at the Oct. 17 City Council meeting as an example of a troubling trend.
“When people start doing little antics — and that’s all that was, because, that night, there was no public comment. So how are you going to bum rush your way up to the dais?” he said.
“The craziness (has) got to stop, because it’s dangerous. I’m at a point right now that, if somebody walks up on me, I don’t know what I’m going to do, because these days and times, people are out their minds. So I cannot condone antics like that.”
Commissioner Courtney Alston Wilson pushed back with her view that the commission should have stood up for Paige.
Alston said Paige was to blame for the arrest.
“You are out of order,” he said, referring to Paige. “You have been told you are out of order. You have been asked to leave, but you elect not to. So you escalated that situation. The point is, that was an antic. That was to get attention. And she got it, but in the process, it fell on us.”
Paige joined part of Thursday’s meeting remotely, but did not respond to Alston.
“She should have never been arrested in these chambers. She’s not a threat at all,” Wilson said. “We could support our commissioner. She’s done a lot on our commission. She’s added a lot of value to us, and I think we should stand behind her. I think we should have really been vocal — as far as one of our commissioners getting arrested — that no one’s been arrested in this chamber in over 25 years.”
The commission, which has been meeting since early June, has not yet agreed on a budget request to the city for its work, which is supposed to end in June 2023.
It debated making a $102,400 request to the council that would include $23,400 for commissioner stipends for gas, travel and per diem expenses.
That would make it the only council-appointed board or commission whose members receive city funds as compensation for their service.
