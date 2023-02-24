HIGH POINT — The city commission studying reparations for Black residents is exploring whether a formal apology from High Point for slavery and segregation is in order.
The One High Point Commission is charged with looking into whether High Point supported slavery from 1859 until 1865 and if it has been complicit in racial discrimination since then.
“There are a number of city policies that are still on the books that have negatively impacted the African American community,” said commission Chairman Joe Alston. “Now, our concentration is on the city of High Point and those policies the city of High Point can change to correct what has happened in the past.”
At its most recent meeting, the commission discussed the process for hiring subject-matter experts to help with research and other aspects of its work.
The city has solicited proposals from vendors who want to take on these roles, and will continue to take submissions until Monday.
“They will be hired through the city and reporting to the city, working closely with us,” Alston said.
The experts will present their findings and recommendations to the commission in July, which will present its draft report to the community before sending it to the City Council in September.
In addition to history, other research categories the commission is exploring include housing, economic disparities, community violence and racially concentrated areas of poverty.
Each category includes suggested policy recommendations, such as the city adopting a local program to enforce federal fair housing laws or expanding public transit service.
The commission has taken the view that “restorative economic policies” should constitute reparations, rather than direct payments to the descendants of slaves, which it argues should be the purview of the federal government.
