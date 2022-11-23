HIGH POINT — Nearly six months into its tenure, the One High Point Commission is largely stuck on square one.
The city commission charged with studying slavery reparations for Black residents has yet to request a budget from the city that would enable it to carry out its mission of documenting the local history and impacts of slavery and segregation, and then submitting findings and recommendations to the City Council.
“You need to get yourselves in a position where you can get this (budget) behind you and you can get to the next step,” Willie Ratchford, a consultant advising the commission, told its members in a recent meeting.
Supporters of the reparations process tried to achieve this with the dismissal of Dawn Paige from the commission, which was approved by the council Monday.
City Managing Director Jeron Hollis said there was a consensus among the commissioners, High Point NAACP branch leaders and other stakeholders that Paige was a disruptive force whose removal was necessary so that the body could refocus in the six months it has left to complete its work.
In the recent meeting with Ratchford, commissioners discussed a draft budget request of $102,400 that they said was largely proposed by Paige.
It included $18,000 for community information sessions about the group’s work, $11,000 for a documentary film production, $15,000 to hire a project manager to guide the commission’s work, $10,000 for redlining and eminent domain document research, $5,000 for a report on the history of Black city residents from 1859 to 1964, $10,000 each for a genealogist and an economist and $23,400 for commissioner stipends.
“It appears we have come to the realization this budget was created by a single commissioner, which I think is problematic for all of us because we all have to sign off on this budget and be accountable for it,” Councilman Michael Holmes, who serves on the commission, said at the meeting. “This budget is not workable at this moment. There’s too many gaps and there’s too little information for most of us to feel comfortable with voting for it.”
The commission decided to give the draft budget further consideration before its next meeting Dec. 1.
