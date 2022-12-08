HIGH POINT — The One High Point Commission will seek to extend its work by up to six months.
At its meeting last week, Chairman Joe Alston told the board, which is charged with studying slavery reparations for Black residents, that he will request that City Council give the project until January 2024 to finish.
“We are six months into this project. The first six months, we were going through what I call organizational pains, which is not unlike any other organization that is in place,” he said.
The commission has been slowed at times by controversy that culminated in the removal of one of its members, Dawn Paige, by the council last month for what was termed a pattern of disruptive behavior.
Paige was a staunch advocate of the position that reparations must be only in the form of direct cash payments by the government to the descendants of slaves.
Councilman Michael Holmes, who also serves on the commission, has made it clear to its members that the council will not approve direct payments.
Reparations at the city level should instead constitute such things as “restorative economic policies,” he argues.
The city is spending $20,000 on outside facilitators to work with the commission, which has been developing a request for more funding from the city to hire additional consultants.
At its meeting, the group settled on a $45,000 budget request, which it will take to the council’s finance committee for consideration next week.
It includes $20,000 for a project manager, $20,000 for content experts to help with research and $5,000 for community information sessions on what the commission is doing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.