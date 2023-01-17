HIGH POINT — The city commission charged with studying slavery reparations for Black residents now has additional tools and time to carry out its mission.
The City Council on Tuesday approved a $45,000 budget request for the One High Point Commission and granted it a three-month extension to finish its work.
The funds will be used to hire content experts to help with research in areas including history and socioeconomics, as well as a project manager to help guide the commission. The budget also includes $5,000 to facilitate community information sessions about the project.
The council voted 7-2 to approve the funds, with Mayor Jay Wagner and Councilman Wesley Hudson opposed.
The budget amendment is in addition to $20,000 the city allocated last year to hire outside facilitators to work with the commission, which began meeting in June.
The board has been slowed at times by controversy that culminated in the removal of one of its members, Dawn Paige, by the council in November for what was termed a pattern of disruptive behavior, including her arrest at a council meeting in October.
Paige was a staunch advocate of the position that reparations must be only in the form of direct cash payments by the government to the descendants of slaves.
The commission has since moved away from this view toward an approach that considers reparations to be “restorative economic policies,” rather than any type of payment from the city.
It was supposed to complete its final report by June 2023, but asked the council for a seven-month extension, which would give it until January 2024.
The council on Tuesday instead extended the deadline to Sept. 18, 2023, by a vote of 6-3.
Those in favor of the shorter extension said they wanted the commission’s final report done before the current council’s term ends in December 2023.
“I have a lot of heartburn over the idea that we’ve created this commission and then we’re being asked essentially to hand it off to the next council, and we never have to deal with the results of this commission,” said Wagner.
He and council members Michael Holmes, Victor Jones, Britt Moore, Monica Peters and Chris Williams voted in favor of the September deadline.
Councilman Cyril Jefferson said he favored giving the commission until January so it had ample time to finish its work.
“This body is not going to vote on any of those recommendations before November or December,” he said. “Whatever recommendations there are regarding restorative economic policies are going to take a mountain of study of the feasibility of that.”
