HIGH POINT — City-commissioned academic experts say High Point’s history of racial discrimination in areas like public education and housing is “starkly laid out” in the record.
In a June 1 presentation to the One High Point Commission at City Hall, historian Paul Ringel said revenue generated by poll taxes — fees designed to keep Black men from voting — was used in the founding of the High Point city school system in 1897.
“So the very funding of the original public schools came, at least in part, from the poll taxes that were restricting Black people from voting,” said Ringel, a professor of history at High Point University. “We all know there was discrimination. There were racial disparities in the High Point education system — that’s not going to be news to anybody. But I was surprised to see it so starkly laid out.”
The commission was established by the City Council in 2022 to study reparations for Black city residents. The council appropriated $45,000 to hire Ringel and several other outside experts to assist the commission with compiling a report on the history and impacts of slavery and segregation on Black residents and recommending possible policy changes.
The commission will present its report to the council in September.
Ringel said his research is based on school system records that were “buried in the state archives in Raleigh” that he was recently able to access after a three-year endeavor.
His research into the school system, which ceased to exist after merging with Guilford County Schools in 1993, has so far reached 1930.
He said there were no public schools for Black children at the time of the system’s founding, although the Quaker-subsidized High Point Normal and Industrial School — which later became William Penn High School — did get some public funds for operations, at least for a time.
By the 1920s, Black teachers’ and principals’ salaries were significantly less than their white counterparts, and facilities in the segregated school system were not funded equally, he said.
Four schools for white students were started before the first Black public school was established by the city in 1915, he said.
Disparities were manifested in other ways, he said, including a 1919 requirement by the school board that students at the all-Black Fairview school paint a building addition at the campus without compensation.
Virginia Summey, an independent historian and consultant, told the commission about the city’s participation in a federal “urban renewal” project in the mostly Black East Central district between E. Green Drive and E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the 1960s.
The program promised “slum clearance” and redevelopment of blighted areas, but rendered hundreds of residents homeless.
“High Point’s urban renewal, like many areas across the country, primarily affected its Black citizens. The method typically used to eliminate these, quote-unquote, slums was to essentially raze entire neighborhoods,” said Summey. “Nationally, these projects were so synonymous with the removal of Black citizens, that most urban renewal projects were dubbed, quote-unquote, Negro-removal programs.”
Owners of condemned homes in urban renewal districts were supposed to be compensated fair market value for them, but this often wasn’t the case, she said.
Astor Dowdy Towers and other public housing facilities were built to try to alleviate the displacements caused by urban renewal, but, she said, “supply could not keep up with demand,” and most applicants couldn’t qualify for public housing.
In addition, “purchasing a home for Black residents was extremely difficult,” said Summey. “On local and national levels, the real estate market and racist lending practices made it difficult, which furthered patterns of economic inequality that have enduring legacies today.”
From 1962 to 1970, $23 million in federal funds were spent on the East Central urban renewal district, she said.
Stephen Sills, senior vice president of the research policy and impact center at the National Institute of Minority Economic Development, told the commission that the same neighborhoods subjected to urban renewal today rate “extremely weak,” in terms of poverty levels, crime, health outcomes, educational attainment and other categories.
“All those neighborhoods identified as extremely weak have a consistent thread that links them together: the racialized planning of the 1800s and 1900s that influenced the development of those communities,” said Sills.
