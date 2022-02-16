HIGH POINT — Husband-and-wife bluegrass duo Darin & Brooke Aldridge will perform a concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave.
This duo from the North Carolina mountains and their band have become one of the hottest young acts in acoustic music. They have several tracks that have reached the top of the roots, SiriusXM, bluegrass and gospel charts, with hits including the bluegrass tune “Blue Baby Now,” the gospel number “He’s Gettin’ Me Ready” (featuring The Oak Ridge Boys) and the No. 1 album “This Life We’re Livin’.”
Darin Aldridge was the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Mentor of the Year in 2017, and Brooke Aldridge was the IBMA’s Female Vocalist of the Year from 2017 to 2020. They were also nominated for IBMA’s 2021 Vocal Group of the Year.
As an added bonus for High Pointers, their band includes fiddle player Samantha Snyder, a graduate of High Point University.
Tickets range from $20 to $30 and can be purchased by calling the theater box office at 336-887-3001. Tickets also can be purchased online at www.highpointtheatre.com. Discounts of $5 per ticket are available for High Point residents and for groups of 10 or more.
The Guilford County mask mandate remains in effect, so masks are required to be worn in the building during the show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.