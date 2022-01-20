GUILFORD COUNTY — Guilford County Schools will hold remote learning today and Friday because of wintry weather and ice remaining on secondary roads from Sunday’s winter storm.
Students should log into Canvas to find information about schedules for live instruction.
Students who need to pick up devices or related materials may come by their schools between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. today. The nine early and middle colleges that are on college campuses are open, unless those colleges opted to close.
Due to another storm expected to move into the area today, all schools will be remote on Friday.
All in-person athletic and extracurricular activities are canceled for today and Friday.
Guilford County Schools was out of school Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday and Tuesday for a teacher workday. Wednesday was remote learning.
