HIGH POINT
Even at 81, longtime barber Gene Briggs says he’s never given much thought to retiring.
“No, because everybody who walks through that door is a friend of mine,” Briggs said, “and I don’t want to desert my friends.”
Unfortunately, though, Briggs says his health has deserted him — he’s battling Stage 4 metastatic melanoma, and the disease has forced him to call it quits after more than a half-century of cutting hair. Thursday was his last day.
“I really hate that I’m having to quit,” Briggs said Thursday morning between customers at the Alamo Styling Shop, where he has been a barber for almost all of his career. “I’ve had so many loyal customers who have been such good friends. I just got done with my longest-running customer, who started with me in June or July of 1970. We’ve been friends for such a long time — we’re just like brothers.”
Briggs, a High Point native, had started his career in the trucking business, but he got tired of dealing with customers who were unhappy when their freight didn’t arrive on time. So he quit in 1969 and enrolled at the Winston-Salem Barber School.
“I had always thought I’d like to do this for a living,” Briggs explained.
He graduated in 1970 and worked briefly at the old North End Barber Shop on N. Main Street before joining the Alamo Styling Shop that December. He’s been with Alamo ever since, at locations on Dallas Avenue, Greensboro Road and the current location on N. Hamilton Street, where the shop has operated since 1996.
Briggs has done it all through the years — perms, bleach jobs, dye jobs, frostings, you name it — and he figures he’s one of the few remaining barbers who can still give you a flat top and an old-fashioned shave.
That’s not why Briggs has been doing this for the past 50-plus years, though. Oh sure, he enjoys the satisfaction of knowing his customer is walking out the door with a good haircut, but for Briggs, this job is about the people he gets to interact with.
For example, he’s been cutting the hair of a couple of his High Point High School classmates — Mickey Peeler and James Hodgin, class of ’58 — for decades.
“I don’t know what I’m going to do now,” Peeler said. “He’s been cutting my hair ever since he moved over to Hamilton Street, and now I guess I’ll have to find somebody else. But I hate it, because Gene’s such a great guy — he really is.”
That’s typical of the responses Briggs has been getting from his customers when they learn he’s retiring.
“They’re panicking,” Briggs said with a chuckle. “Yeah, they’re definitely panicking.”
And Briggs isn’t about to give them any recommendations.
“I know the names of some barbers, but I don’t know how they cut hair,” he explained. “I’d hate to recommend somebody, and then you get the worst haircut you’ve ever had and it comes back on me because of my recommendation.”
That’s the mark of a good barber: Even in retirement, he’s still looking out for his customers’ hair.
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
