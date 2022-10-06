GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners is expected to allocate the remaining $37 million in federal coronavirus pandemic relief aid to the county during a work session today, which would complete a distribution of $104 million that began about three months ago.
The commissioners have a work session scheduled for 4 p.m. in the Old Guilford County Courthouse at 301 W. Market St. in downtown Greensboro. Board Chairman Skip Alston told The High Point Enterprise on Wednesday that his goal is to have the remaining $37 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds allocated by the time the commissioners adjourn the work session.
“We have it down almost to the penny,” Alston said.
The final distribution will go to community groups and for other uses, the chairman said.
“We are trying to make a lasting effect on the entire community,” Alston said. “We want to spread it around so that different organizations can benefit from it. That was our goal at the outset.”
The $67 million in COVID-19 relief funds already allocated was divided among county government agencies, community nonprofits, and cities and towns in Guilford County. The distribution has included purposes in the greater High Point area.
Board Vice Chairwoman Carlvena Foster said the commissioners want to complete the allocation to get the money in the pipeline to nonprofits serving critical needs.
“A lot of these agencies are dependent on these dollars to continue the work they are doing,” she said. “Getting these dollars out in the community is what we were tasked to do.”
The work session will take place before the commissioners’ regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the Old Guilford County Courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.