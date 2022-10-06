GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners is expected to allocate the remaining $37 million in federal coronavirus pandemic relief aid to the county during a work session today, which would complete a distribution of $104 million that began about three months ago.

The commissioners have a work session scheduled for 4 p.m. in the Old Guilford County Courthouse at 301 W. Market St. in downtown Greensboro. Board Chairman Skip Alston told The High Point Enterprise on Wednesday that his goal is to have the remaining $37 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds allocated by the time the commissioners adjourn the work session.

