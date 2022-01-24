ARCHDALE — This spring, Relay For Life of the Triad will move its cancer-fighting event to a new place — Creekside Park in Archdale.
Last year, Relay For Life of Guilford County combined forces with its sister organizations in Randolph, Davidson and Forsyth counties to create a Triad-wide event. The new site will be a more centralized meeting place for the dozens of teams across the region, said Kayla Collins, senior development manager for Relay For Life of the Triad.
“By partnering with our neighboring communities, we’re creating a bigger and better Relay For Life experience,” Collins said.
This year’s event will be held May 13 from 6 to 10 p.m. Relay For Life is working with the Archdale Parks & Recreation Department to try to ensure a successful first year at the venue.
Relay For Life raises money for the American Cancer Society for medical research, providing support services for those affected by the disease, educating the public on prevention, and advocating for increased awareness.
Residents from across the Triad can create Relay For Life teams with family members and friends. On the day of the event, each team will host a campsite where they can raise money by doing anything from selling meals to hosting games.
Registration is free and can be completed any time at relayforlife.org/triadnc.
