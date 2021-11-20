HIGH POINT
Christmas comes in July for Sharon Smith.
That’s when the High Point woman makes her annual head-first dive into the four-month odyssey of planning and orchestrating the annual High Point Holiday Festival Parade, which has been her baby for four decades now. The always-popular parade — which returns this year after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled last year’s event — will take place Sunday afternoon, and Smith is probably up to her chin in final preparations and last-minute decisions, making sure no unexpected mishaps rain on her parade.
You think Santa has a big job? Well, OK, Santa does have a big job.
But for the moment, let’s consider the big job Smith undertakes every year. While most of us are busy enjoying the floats and bands and clowns and firetrucks — and all the things that make a parade, well, a parade — we don’t give a second thought to the fact that Smith accounted for every one of those entries. She solicited, reviewed and approved their applications, collected their entry fees, and told them when and where to show up.
From a parade spectator’s perspective, that makes Smith “that woman behind the curtain” that we pay no attention to. She’s the parade’s unofficial Wizard of Oohs and Ahs.
But those who know Smith know better than to pay her no attention. They know what she has meant to the High Point Holiday Festival Parade.
“She’s been the real heart and soul of this parade for 40 years,” says Mark Pierce, who has been the parade’s volunteer co-chairman (with David Wall) for 20-plus years. “David and I kind of take charge on the day of the parade, but none of what we do is possible without all the work Sharon does in advance.”
This past Monday, Mayor Jay Wagner signed a proclamation designating the day as Sharon C. Smith Day in recognition of her 40 years — and still counting, by the way — of service as parade organizer.
Smith was there when the parade switched from Thanksgiving Day to a nighttime parade, and when it switched again to the Sunday afternoon before Thanksgiving. She was there when it changed from being a southbound parade to northbound. She has weathered the storms, too, from rain, sleet and high winds to the mysterious disappearance of Mickey Mouse.
More on that in a minute.
Smith, 71, organizes the parade under the umbrella of the Guilford Merchants Association — and, before that, the High Point Merchants Association — which produces the parade. The High Point Merchants Association hired her in 1968, and she became the assistant to the president in 1981.
“With that job, I inherited the Christmas parade,” Smith says. “I sat with (the previous assistant) for days and wrote a manual of everything that had to be done. That first year, I was absolutely terrified.”
She survived, though, and through the years she memorized — and even tweaked and improved — the routine. In 2008, when the High Point and Greensboro merchants associations merged to form the Guilford Merchants Association, Smith continued in her role as High Point’s parade organizer.
In addition to soliciting and approving parade participants, her duties include getting a parade permit; securing sponsors and businesses or organizations that will pay for professionally made floats; and coordinating with city departments such as police, traffic and engineering, and street maintenance. She arranges other details, too — bleacher seating, accommodations for disabled spectators, street vendors, you name it.
“She even makes sure we have pooper-
scoopers for the horses in the parade,” Pierce says.
It’s also Smith who determines where each participant will be in the parade, a surprisingly intricate process that has to be seen to be believed.
“I make little note cards for every entry — pink, blue, yellow, according to the type of entry they are,” she said. “And then I line up the parade on my dining room table. It usually takes up the whole table, and I have a big dining room table.”
The challenge is to space out the entries, 120 of them this year, so that similar entries — say, for example, junior dance troupes — aren’t too close to one another. That’s especially important with marching bands, which could easily drown each other out if they’re not far enough apart.
“I try to keep music away from music,” she says, “but it’s really hard to do.”
Despite Smith’s best efforts and intentions, things sometimes go wrong, and there’s one variable that’s beyond her control — the elements.
“We’ve had some terrible weather, but there’s nothing you can do about it,” she says. “One year, the police department started the parade without me because it was raining so hard, and they were trying to get it over with as quickly as possible. We probably had 10 people in the parade and zero watching it. My phone got waterlogged that year.”
All parade snafu stories, however, pale in comparison to that day in the 1980s when Mickey Mouse went missing.
“We had rented a very expensive Mickey Mouse costume from Disney World,” Smith recalls. “The costume came with a huge list of things you could not do, and at the very top of the list was that the young person wearing the costume was not allowed to speak — he could not say a single word, because he wouldn’t have Mickey Mouse’s voice. I think the boy in the costume was about 12, and we drilled that into his head — no talking!”
When the parade ended, the boy didn’t know when to get off the float — and he didn’t dare ask anyone, because he wasn’t supposed to speak — so he stayed on the float as it was transported to the National Guard Armory on English Road for storage. He got off the float there and walked to a carwash next door, where he stood in a bay to get out of the rain.
Meanwhile, word was spreading downtown that Mickey Mouse had vanished.
“We were frantic,” Smith says. “We had paid a lot of money for that costume” upwards of $1,000, she says — “and we had lost the little boy, too. We had to put out an APB (all-points bulletin) for Mickey Mouse — we had police running all over High Point looking for Mickey.”
To everyone’s relief, Mickey turned up safe and sound, and he got a pat on the back for holding his tongue, even when speaking up might’ve been the wiser choice.
Only once in Smith’s 40 years of organizing the parade has the event not been held. That was last year during the pandemic, and it was a difficult time for her.
“The calendar in my brain was off, because I knew what I was supposed to be doing and I wasn’t doing it,” she says. “I’m so excited to have the parade back this year. Last year was difficult to adjust to. It was almost traumatic, because the parade is such a big part of my life.”
And thanks to Smith, it’s a big part of High Point’s life, too.
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.